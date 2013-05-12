Home
5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5570D/98
  True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
    True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

    Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger "Ribbed" Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

    Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger "Ribbed" Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

    True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

    Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger "Ribbed" Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

    Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger "Ribbed" Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

      True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

      Obsessed with Sound

      • Crystal Clear Sound
      • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
      • HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB
      • 1000W
      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

      Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

      Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

      Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.

      Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

      Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

      Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

      Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

      Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

      Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

      Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

      Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

      Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

      Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

      Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

      Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

      Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via USB port

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone! Simply connect your iPod/iPhone with its USB cable to the USB port of the Home Theater System. It charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your Apple device battery running out.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Center speaker output power
        166 W
        Equalizer settings
        • Movie
        • Music
        • Original
        • News
        • Gaming
        Satellite speaker output power
        4 x 166 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • Night Mode
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • Dolby Digital Plus
        • Dolby True HD
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Audio
        Subwoofer output power
        166 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        1000  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Center speaker freq range
        150-20k  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Loudspeaker types
        4 x Tallboy speakers
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20k  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 8" woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        20-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        • Ethernet
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • HDMI IN 1
        • HDMI IN 2
        • AUX in
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
        • USB (For VOD/BD-LIVE only)
        • Wireless Rear Audio
        Front Connections
        • Hi-Speed USB
        • Audio in
        • Microphone In
        Integrated Connections
        • Bluetooth
        • Wi-Fi
        iPod/iPhone
        via USB

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • 21:9 format subtitle support
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • Dynamic Lipsync
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        HDMI Features
        • 3D
        • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
        • Content Type
        • Deep color
        Ease of Use
        DLNA

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • AVCHD
        • BD
        • BD R / BD RE
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • aac
        • mka
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mkv
        • mp4
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS
        • FLAC
        • Ogg Vorbis
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • AVCHD
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • DivX Plus HD

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        • PNG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        160  W
        Power supply
        110 - 127 V / 220 - 240 V
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        435 x 56 x 287  mm
        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        314 x 111 x 83  mm
        Centre Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Front Speaker (W x H x D)
        250 x 1179 x 250  mm
        Front Speaker cable length
        3  m
        Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
        250 x 1179 x 250  mm
        Rear Speaker cable length
        10  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        233 x 365 x 310  mm
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        RWSS5512 Wireless Rear module
        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • FM antenna
        • HDMI cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 68017 6
        Gross weight
        26.27  kg
        Height
        53.8  cm
        Length
        95.2  cm
        Nett weight
        24.05  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        2.22  kg
        Width
        37.4  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        37.4  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 68017 6
        Gross weight
        26.27  kg
        Height
        53.8  cm
        Nett weight
        24.05  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        2.22  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        95.2  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        28  cm
        Height
        5.8  cm
        Weight
        2.68  kg
        Width
        43.5  cm

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

