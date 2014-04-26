2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB5510D/98
True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.
Crystal Clear Sound
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB
1000W
Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.
Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lenny
26/04/2014
Singapore
This product has incredible sound.
i'm very surprice when i hear the sound, i feel like i am in the Cinema, perfect!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Mukthi
10/10/2013
United Kingdom
Can't upgrade software
•I can't upgrade the software •The remote button selections are responding slow •The hdmi input keeps flickering
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5510D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater