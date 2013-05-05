Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- FM antenna
- HDMI cable
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Safety & Legal Leaflet
- Trademarks Sheet
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Search terms
True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes. See all benefits
True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes. See all benefits
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.
Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.
Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone! Simply connect your iPod/iPhone with its USB cable to the USB port of the Home Theater System. It charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your Apple device battery running out.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Optical Playback Media
File Format
Audio Playback
Video Playback
Still Picture Playback
Picture/Display
Power
Sustainability
Dimensions
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions