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2 year warranty
Face Shavers
All series
7000 Series Electric shaver
Discontinued
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HQ7320/17
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User Manual
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Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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