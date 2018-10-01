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  • Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    HQ200/50

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/50 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $21.99

    jet Clean cleaning solution

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    See all Cleaning

    Keep a clean shave

    For maximum performance

    • Cleans and lubricates
    • Cool Breeze scent

    Ensures maximum shaving performance

    Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.

    For a thorough clean

    After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

    Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

    Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

    Technical Specifications

    • Cleaning

      Usage
      Change the shaving cleaning liquid every month

    • Content

      Packaging
      1 bottle
      Capacity
      300 ml
      Content sufficient for
      Up to ~ 1 month of use
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