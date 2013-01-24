Home
Prestige Pro

Hair Dryer

HPS920/00
  • Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling
    Designed for fast professional drying and styling

    Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $249.99

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      • 2300W drying power
      • Powerful AC motor
      • High air speed up to 170 km/h*
      • Style & Protect nozzle
      The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 170 km/h* air speed, which is 50% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

      This 2300W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Perfect styling results with a concentrator for every need. The 6mm - for precise styling with maximum care and the 8mm nozzle for brushing and polishing of the hair.

      The uniquely designed Style & Protect concentrator with a special flap allows precise styling, while caring for your hair. The 6 mm nozzle forces the flap to open when the hair gets too hot, disolving excessive heat and improving styling power.

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

      A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      The professional 3m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

      2-year warranty & 3 extra years upon online registration

      Extend your 2-year warranty with 3 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2300  W
        Motor
        AC
        Drying speed
        up to 170 km/h*
        Cord length
        3  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Dual Voltage
        No
        Color / Finishing
        Black & Gold

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes
        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes
        Style & Protect Concentrator
        Yes

      • Features

        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Removable air inlet filter
        Yes
        Foldable handle
        No

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Plus 3 years upon registration

          • Tested with 6 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
          • * vs. predecessor HP4997

