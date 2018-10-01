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  • Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling
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    Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

    HPS920/00

    Designed for fast professional drying and styling

    Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2300W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 170 km/h*, which is 50% faster**. The unique Style&Protect concentrator enables professional styling without overheating.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $249.99

    Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

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    Designed for fast professional drying and styling

    • 2300W drying power
    • Powerful AC motor
    • High air speed up to 170 km/h*
    • Style & Protect nozzle
    Fast drying, powerful AC motor

    Fast drying, powerful AC motor

    The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 170 km/h* air speed, which is 50% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

    2300W of fast, high performance drying power

    2300W of fast, high performance drying power

    This 2300W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

    Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

    Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 6mm & 8mm

    2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 6mm & 8mm

    Perfect styling results with a concentrator for every need. The 6mm - for precise styling with maximum care and the 8mm nozzle for brushing and polishing of the hair.

    More care with Style & Protect concentrator

    More care with Style & Protect concentrator

    The uniquely designed Style & Protect concentrator with a special flap allows precise styling, while caring for your hair. The 6 mm nozzle forces the flap to open when the hair gets too hot, disolving excessive heat and improving styling power.

    Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

    Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    3m long cord

    3m long cord

    The professional 3m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

    2-year warranty & 3 extra years upon online registration

    Extend your 2-year warranty with 3 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      3  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Wattage
      2300  W
      Motor
      AC
      Dual Voltage
      No
      Color / Finishing
      Black & Gold
      Drying speed
      up to 170 km/h*

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      No
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      6
      Removable air inlet filter
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Plus 3 years upon registration

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes
      ThermoProtect setting
      Yes
      Style & Protect Concentrator
      Yes

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    • Tested with 6 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
    • * vs. predecessor HP4997

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