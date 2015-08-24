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  • Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling
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    StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler

    HP8668/00

    Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

    The new to the world auto-rotating airstyler comes with a unique curling attachment for soft curls and waves, with a round brush for a voluminous bouncy look and with a nozzle for gentle drying. A caring drying & styling experience.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $99.99

    StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler

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    Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

    • Keratin Ceramic coating
    • Ionic
    • 800W
    • 3 attachments
    Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

    Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

    After you have dried your hair 80%, place a strand of hair on the opening of the air curl attachment. At a touch of a button, your strand of hair disappears into the curling chamber where it is dried and styled. A beautiful brushed out curl is released, for a gorgeous, natural look.

    50mm round brush adds volume and movement

    50mm round brush adds volume and movement

    The 50mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.

    Prevents static for smooth, frizz free and shiny hair

    Prevents static for smooth, frizz free and shiny hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

    Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion for better care of your hair.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator of the airstyler works by focusing the airflow through the opening, onto specific areas, enabling a gentle drying experience. Recommended for pre-drying the hair and preparing it for styling.

    800W styling power for beautiful results

    800W styling power for beautiful results

    The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

    Cool shot to set your style

    Cool shot to set your style

    A cool air setting allows you to fix your style or to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage.

    The airstyler automatically rotates in both directions

    The airstyler automatically rotates in both directions

    The airstyler can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    The airstyler is compact and fits better in your hand

    With an ergonomic design and a smaller handle size, the airstyler allows for an easier and more comfortable user experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      50mm round brush
      For volume & smooth shiny hair
      Unique AirCurl attachment
      For waves and soft curls

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      800W

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Keratin Ceramic
      Yes
      Ionic technology
      Yes

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