Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling
The new to the world auto-rotating airstyler comes with a unique curling attachment for soft curls and waves, with a round brush for a voluminous bouncy look and with a nozzle for gentle drying. A caring drying & styling experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
After you have dried your hair 80%, place a strand of hair on the opening of the air curl attachment. At a touch of a button, your strand of hair disappears into the curling chamber where it is dried and styled. A beautiful brushed out curl is released, for a gorgeous, natural look.
The 50mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion for better care of your hair.
The concentrator of the airstyler works by focusing the airflow through the opening, onto specific areas, enabling a gentle drying experience. Recommended for pre-drying the hair and preparing it for styling.
The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.
A cool air setting allows you to fix your style or to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage.
The airstyler can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
With an ergonomic design and a smaller handle size, the airstyler allows for an easier and more comfortable user experience.
