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  • Smooth skin on the go Smooth skin on the go Smooth skin on the go

    Touch-up pen trimmer

    HP6392/00

    Smooth skin on the go

    Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $69.99

    Touch-up pen trimmer

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    Smooth skin on the go

    Body trimmer for instant touch-ups

    • Body
    26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

    26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

    The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

    Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

    Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

    Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

    Technical Specifications

    • Dimensions F-box

      Dimensions
      80 x 40 x 175mm

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Protection cap
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Color(s)
      Aubergine black
      Power source
      1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (included)
      Voltage
      1.5V DC

    • Features

      Body version trimming unit
      24 mm

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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