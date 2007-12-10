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  • Azur Excel Plus Azur Excel Plus Azur Excel Plus

    Steam iron

    HI518

    Azur Excel Plus

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

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    Azur Excel Plus

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

    Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

    Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

    Extra-long cord for maximum reach

    With the extra-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

    Automatic Anti-Calc system

    Automatic Anti-calc system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1900
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.45
      Product dimensions
      287 x 114 x 150

    • Easy to use

      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Anodilium soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2,4  m
      Additional comfort
      180 degree cord freedom
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      250  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 30 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam Boost
      Up to 60 gr/min

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