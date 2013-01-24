Home
Steam iron

HI518
Overall rating / 5
      Azur Excel Plus

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      Extra-long cord for maximum reach

With the extra-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Automatic Anti-calc system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        2,4  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        250  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 60 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Anodilium soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1900
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        287 x 114 x 150
        Product weight
        1.45

