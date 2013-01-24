Search terms
Light snack kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Light snack kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more. See all benefits
Light snack kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Light snack kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more. See all benefits
Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.
Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.
Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included.
You can safely put the snack cover and tongs in your dishwasher making them easier to re-use.
Fold the legs of the snack cover for easy storage.
Accessories included
Design and finishing
Product Compatibility
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability