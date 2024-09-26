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  • The perfect haircut, personalized to you The perfect haircut, personalized to you The perfect haircut, personalized to you

    Hairclipper series 9000 Washable hair clipper

    HC9420/15

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The perfect haircut, personalized to you

    The Philips Hair Clipper 9000 ensures a perfect, personalized haircut. With 400 length settings and Titanium blades, you get ultimate precision and power. Achieve the perfect finish tailored to your hair density.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $249.99

    Hairclipper series 9000 Washable hair clipper

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    The perfect haircut, personalized to you

    with Motorized Combs

    • Self-sharpening metal blades
    • 60 length settings
    • 120 mins cordless use/1h charge
    • Up to 5-year guarantee
    60 length settings with Motorized Buttons

    60 length settings with Motorized Buttons

    Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

    Remain as sharp as day one without oiling

    The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

    PowerAdapt sensor delivers a personalized haircut experience

    PowerAdapt sensor delivers a personalized haircut experience

    An even haircut, personalized to you. The PowerAdapt sensor automatically adjusts the motor to match your unique hair density, providing precisely the right cutting power at any length.

    Memory Function Remembers Your Preferred Settings

    Memory Function Remembers Your Preferred Settings

    Your perfect haircut, every time. The smart hair clipper's memory function remembers your 3 preferred length settings, saving you time and hassle while achieving your ideal look.

    Auto Turbo for Effortless, Even Haircuts

    Auto Turbo for Effortless, Even Haircuts

    Experience a perfectly even haircut tailored to your unique hair. With Auto Turbo, the motor speed adjusts automatically to match your hair's thickness, ensuring a smooth, even, and effortless finish.

    Motorized Combs Ensure Consistent Cuts Every Time

    Motorized Combs Ensure Consistent Cuts Every Time

    Lock in your desired hair length with 0.1mm accuracy and effortlessly maintain it with Philips' motorized length setting system, designed for precision.

    Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

    Up to 120 minutes of cordless use

    Don’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers – a 1 hour charge provides up to 120 minutes of powerful clipping time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

    Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    Up to 5-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

    Hair Clipper built to last with no oil required

    Hair Clipper built to last with no oil required

    All of our Hair clipping products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.

    3 adjustable hair combs to achieve your desired length

    3 adjustable hair combs to achieve your desired length

    Achieve precise clipping with our 3 adjustable hair combs. Choose from over 400 hair lengths ranging from 1mm to 42mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Motor
      Auto Turbo
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Operation
      Corded and cordless
      Running time
      120 minutes
      Charging time
      1 hour

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      3 hair combs
      Pouch
      Travel pouch

    • Service

      Up to 5-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      41mm
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Number of length settings
      60
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 42 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      0.2mm/1mm
      Length selection
      • Control Buttons
      • Motorized Combs

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Removable cutter
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Memory function
      Yes

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