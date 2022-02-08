Constant power, easy haircut
With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Constant power, easy haircut
With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits
Constant power, easy haircut
With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Constant power, easy haircut
With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits
The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life time of your clipper is increased.
Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.
Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 12 length settings between 1mm to 23mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Electric hair clippers to easily trim your beard or stubble, the adjustable beard comb has 12 length settings between 1mm to 23mm at 2mm increments, or you can remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.
Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful NiMH battery which provides up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hour of charging.
Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.
Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.
Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Cutting system
Accessories
Ease of use
Power
Design
Service