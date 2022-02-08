Search terms

Hairclipper series 3000

Hair clipper

HC3525/15
  • Constant power, easy haircut Constant power, easy haircut Constant power, easy haircut
    Constant power, easy haircut

    With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

      Constant power, easy haircut

      DuraPower technology: increase battery lifetime

      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 13 length settings
      • 45mins cordless use/8h charge
      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life time of your clipper is increased.

      Self-sharpening metal blades

      Self-sharpening metal blades

      Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 12 length settings between 1mm to 23mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Tames beards and stubble

      Tames beards and stubble

      Electric hair clippers to easily trim your beard or stubble, the adjustable beard comb has 12 length settings between 1mm to 23mm at 2mm increments, or you can remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.

      45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful NiMH battery which provides up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hour of charging.

      Ergonomic design for comfort and control

      Ergonomic design for comfort and control

      Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Self-sharpening metal blades
        Cutter width
        41mm
        Number of length settings
        13
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23 mm

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Adjustable hair comb
        • Extra adjustable beard comb
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Removable cutter
        • Washable blades
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Power

        Run time
        45 minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

