Search terms

  • Clothes Fabric Shaver Clothes Fabric Shaver Clothes Fabric Shaver
    -{discount-value}

    1000 Series Fabric Shavers

    GCA2100/20

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Clothes Fabric Shaver

    The Philips Clothes Fabric Shaver removes fabric pills from all types of clothing easily and quickly. Smoothen all garments in one click with the new Philips Fabric shaver!

    See all benefits

    1000 Series Fabric Shavers

    Similar products

    See all Ironing Accessories

    Clothes Fabric Shaver

    Lint-free anytime anywhere!

    • Safe on all garments
    • USB Charger
    • Easy to use
    • Effective removal of all sizes of pills
    • Effortless disposal
    The shaver head protects delicate garments from damages

    The shaver head protects delicate garments from damages

    The specially designed shaver head protects delicate garments from damages with its 1mm shaving buffering.

    Up to 90 minutes runtime with one full battery charge

    Up to 90 minutes runtime with one full battery charge

    USB chargeable. Up to 90 minutes runtime with one full battery charge. A breathing light indicates low battery level.

    Comfortable grip makes it easy to hold for long time

    Comfortable grip makes it easy to hold for long time

    Simply press the button and effortlessly shave your clothes. Its comfortable grip makes it easy to hold for long time.

    The mesh enables efficient removal of all sizes of pills

    The mesh enables efficient removal of all sizes of pills

    It is equipped with a mesh containing 150 holes of varying sizes, enabling efficient removal of pills in all sizes.

    The pill container is easy to remove and empty

    The pill container is easy to remove and empty

    The semi-transparent pill container can be easily removed and emptied.

    The small size allows convenient storage

    The small size allows convenient storage

    The small size allows convenient storage both at home and while traveling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Size and weight

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      7.5cm×7.3cm×9.5cm
      weight
      0.15kg
      Charging type
      USB

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.