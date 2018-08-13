Search terms

  • Incredibly light and powerful Incredibly light and powerful Incredibly light and powerful

    PerfectCare Expert Plus Steam generator iron

    GC8962/40

    Incredibly light and powerful

    PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $699.00

    PerfectCare Expert Plus Steam generator iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Incredibly light and powerful

    for speed and comfort

    • Max 7.5 bar pressure
    • Up to 520g steam boost
    • 1.8L detachable watertank
    • Ultra-light iron
    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

    No burns – guaranteed

    No burns – guaranteed

    Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

    Ultra-light weight and comfortable iron to handle

    Ultra-light weight and comfortable iron to handle

    The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

    Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

    Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

    Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

    Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

    Powerful yet silent steam

    Powerful yet silent steam

    Silencing filters minimize steam noise so our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

    Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Carry lock
      For transportation and safety
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1800  ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      5  stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Advanced
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Low water alert
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.65  m
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Ready to use
      Light indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      5  stars

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Cyclonic steam chamber
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes
      No temperature settings needed
      Yes
      Silent steam Technology
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 7.5 bar
      Power
      Max 2100  W
      Steam boost
      Up to 520  g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 120  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Energy saving*
      45  %
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy De-calc
      Descaling reminder
      Light

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.8  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      31 x 31 x 47  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      23.9 x 26.9 x 42.6  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      5.5  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      4  kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to default mode based on IEC 60311

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.