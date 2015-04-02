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  • Ironing faster with 2 x more steam** Ironing faster with 2 x more steam** Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**
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    SpeedCare Steam generator iron

    GC6631/30

    Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**

    Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, it helps you speed up ironing. Enjoy more quality time of the reduced ironing time with your loved family by using Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron.

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    SpeedCare Steam generator iron

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    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**

    • Max 4.5 bar pump pressure
    • 170 g steam boost
    • Carry lock
    • 1.2 L fixed watertank
    Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

    Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

    Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

    1.2 L water tank and refill anytime during ironing

    1.2 L water tank and refill anytime during ironing

    SpeedCare steam generator has 1.2 L water tank capacity to allow your iron more than 1 hour, it helps you reduce the frequecy of refilling everytime for the big laundry loads. The technology will also allow you refill the water tank during ironing without cooling down the appliance for 2 hours waiting to reill.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Compact size and light weight for easy storage

    Compact size and light weight for easy storage

    Thanks to the revolutionnary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

    Smart Calc clean system with sound&light Calc Clean reminder

    Smart Calc clean system with sound&light Calc Clean reminder

    Smart Calc Clean system is an intergrated descaling and cleaning fuction to protect your steam generator iron. After each about 10 hour ironing, you will be reminded by the soud and light of your steam genreator iron to perform calc clean process. The Calc Clean Container will provide you the convenience during the Calc Clean process, by just resting your iron on the container without holding your iron to stress your waist. After cleaning process, all the dirty water is collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

    Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

    Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

    Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

    Max 4.5 bar pump pressure

    Max 4.5 bar pump pressure

    The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

    Steam boost up to 170 g

    Steam boost up to 170 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Smart Calc Clean
      Calc clean reminder
      Yes
      Filtered water recommended
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      1.1  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      26.4 x 30.3 x 40.4  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      19.8 x 21.7 x 34.6  cm
      Weight of iron + base
      2.6  kg

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      1200  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Storage solution
      Carry lock
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.6  m
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Ceramic
      Continuous steam output
      110  g/min
      Power
      2400  W
      Pressure
      Max 4.5 bar pump pressure
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Steam boost
      170  g

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