SpeedCare

Steam generator iron

GC6631
    SpeedCare Steam generator iron

    GC6631
    Find support for this product

    Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**

    Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, it helps you speed up ironing. Enjoy more quality time of the reduced ironing time with your loved family by using Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $399.95
    SpeedCare Steam generator iron

    Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**

    Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, it helps you speed up ironing. Enjoy more quality time of the reduced ironing time with your loved family by using Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

      Ironing faster with 2 x more steam**

      • Max 4.5 bar pump pressure
      • 170 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 1.2 L fixed watertank
      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

      1.2 L water tank and refill anytime during ironing

      1.2 L water tank and refill anytime during ironing

      SpeedCare steam generator has 1.2 L water tank capacity to allow your iron more than 1 hour, it helps you reduce the frequecy of refilling everytime for the big laundry loads. The technology will also allow you refill the water tank during ironing without cooling down the appliance for 2 hours waiting to reill.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Compact size and light weight for easy storage

      Compact size and light weight for easy storage

      Thanks to the revolutionnary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

      Smart Calc clean system with sound&light Calc Clean reminder

      Smart Calc clean system with sound&light Calc Clean reminder

      Smart Calc Clean system is an intergrated descaling and cleaning fuction to protect your steam generator iron. After each about 10 hour ironing, you will be reminded by the soud and light of your steam genreator iron to perform calc clean process. The Calc Clean Container will provide you the convenience during the Calc Clean process, by just resting your iron on the container without holding your iron to stress your waist. After cleaning process, all the dirty water is collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

      Max 4.5 bar pump pressure

      Max 4.5 bar pump pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

      Steam boost up to 170 g

      Steam boost up to 170 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Smart Calc Clean
        Calc clean reminder
        Yes
        Filtered water recommended
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1200  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Max 4.5 bar pump pressure
        Power
        2400  W
        Continuous steam output
        110  g/min
        Steam boost
        170  g
        Soleplate
        Ceramic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        26.4 x 30.3 x 40.4  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        19.8 x 21.7 x 34.6  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.1  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.6  kg

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

            • Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed

