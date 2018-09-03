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  • Fast from start to finish Fast from start to finish Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2143/29

    Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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    Suggested retail price: $99.99

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Fast from start to finish

    Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

    • 2100 W
    • 110g steam boost
    • 30g/min continuous steam
    • Non-stick soleplate
    2100 W to heat up quickly

    2100 W to heat up quickly

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

    Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    Non-stick soleplate for easy gliding

    Non-stick soleplate for easy gliding

    Our non-stick soleplate glides easily on any ironable garment with a special non-stick layer.

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

    Extra-long 2.5-meter cord for easy reach

    Extra-long 2.5-meter cord for easy reach

    An extra-long 2.5-meter cord provides maximum reach to anywhere on the ironing board and convenience.

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      270  ml
      Soleplate name
      Non-stick
      Power cord length
      2.5  m

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2100  W
      Steam boost
      110  g
      Continuous steam
      30  g/min

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in Calc Clean Slider

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