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    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC2046/20

    Fast, from start to finish

    This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

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    EasySpeed Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Fast, from start to finish

    3 ways to speed up your ironing

    • Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
    • Ceramic soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • 2200 Watts
    Power up to 2200 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2200 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2200 W enables constant high steam output.

    110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

    Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

    Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

    The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

    Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      270  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Ceramic
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2200  W
      Steam boost
      110  g
      Continuous steam
      35  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Self clean

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