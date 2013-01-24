Home
    Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Expert* range. The kit contains the exhaust and inlet filters which need to be replaced once a year.

      Original filter replacements from Philips

      • 1x Exhaust filter
      • 1x Washable inlet filter
      Exhaust filter

      Exhaust filter

      The kit contains 1 x exhaust filter. The filter catches the fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Washable inlet filter

      Washable inlet filter

      This kit contains 1x Washable inlet filter. The filter protects the motor of the appliance from any dirt or debris that can potentially damage the motor. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Exhaust filter
        1x
        Washable motor inlet filter
        1x

      • Suitable for

        PowerPro Expert
        • FC9728
        • FC9732
        • FC9733
        • FC9734
        • FC9735

