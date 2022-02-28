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  • 8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Philips 4300 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP4346/70

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

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    Philips 4300 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

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    8 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

    • 8 Beverages
    • LatteGo milk solution
    • Black
    • TFT display
    Enjoy 8 coffees at your fingertips,including latte macchiato

    Enjoy 8 coffees at your fingertips,including latte macchiato

    Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappuccino, your fully automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result without any fuss in no time.

    Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

    Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

    Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

    Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

    Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

    There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

    Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

    Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

    Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups, from coarse to ultra-fine.

    Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

    Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

    For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

    For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

    Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 2 user profiles

    Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with two user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Italy
      Made in
      Romania

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Grinder Settings
      12
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      Yes
      User Profiles
      • 2
      • Guest
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Hot water
      • Cappuccino
      • Coffee
      • Milk froth
      • Ristretto
      • Latte Macchiato
      • Café au Lait
      • Americano
      • Caffé crema
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Energy efficiency

      Standby mode power consumption
      0.2 W
      Off mode power consumption
      n/a
      Networked standby mode power consumption
      n/a
      Period before automatic switching into standby mode
      30 Min
      Measurement standard
      EN 50564:2011

    • Other features

      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Aroma Seal
      yes
      Guided descaling
      yes
      AquaClean
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness test strip
      • AquaClean filter
      • Grease tube
      • LatteGo storage lid

    • Technical specifications

      Color(s)
      Black
      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      100  cm
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.26  l
      Capacity waste container
      12  servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  l
      Coffee bean capacity
      275  g
      Weight of product
      8  kg
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Max. cup height
      150  mm
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Pump pressure
      15  bar
      Product dimensions
      246x372x433  mm
      Finishing
      Spraypainted Silver specchiato

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      LatteGo
      Adjustable spout height
      85 - 145  mm
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean filter compatible
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • LatteGo
      • Drip tray
      Type of display
      TFT

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Power consumption brewing
      1500  W
      Recyclable packaging material
      > 95%

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    • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
    • *Based on 70-82 °C.
    • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

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