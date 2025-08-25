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  • The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

    Series 2300: ​Philips LatteGo Easy Brew Espresso Machine Fully automatic espresso machine

    EP2331/30

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

    Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.

    See all benefits

    Series 2300: ​Philips LatteGo Easy Brew Espresso Machine Fully automatic espresso machine

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    The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

    • 4 Beverages
    • LatteGo
    • Matte Black
    Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch

    Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch

    Enjoy 4 popular coffee recipes: from classic espresso, regular black coffee, to Latte Macchiato, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available.

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

    LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

    Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

    Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

    Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.​

    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

    40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

    Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification. 

    Easy coffee selection and customization

    Easy coffee selection and customization

    Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.

    Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

    Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

    At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.

    Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Italy
      Made in
      Made in Romania or China, please check the country of manufacture on the device or on the packaging.​

    • Customization

      Aroma strength settings
      3
      Coffee and milk length
      Adjustable
      Grinder settings
      12
      Pre-brew aroma control
      Yes
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Hot water
      • Coffee
      • Cappuccino
      • Hot water
      Coffee powder option
      Yes
      Double cup
      Yes
      Milk double cup
      No

    • Other featrues

      Silent brew
      Yes
      Aroma seal
      Yes
      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Guided descaling
      Yes
      AquaClean
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Measuring scoop
      Related Accessories 2
      Water hardness test strip

    • Accessories

      Included
      • LatteGo storage lid
      • AquaClean filter

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      100 cm
      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.26 L
      Capacity waste container
      12 servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.8 L
      Weight of product
      8 kg
      Coffee bean capacity
      275 g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Pump pressure
      15 Bar
      Colour & Finish
      Matte Black & Chrome
      Product dimensions
      246x371x433 mm
      Power consumption brewing
      1500 W

    • General specifications

      Adjustable spout height
      85-145 mm
      Milk solution
      LatteGo
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Drip tray
      • LatteGO
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean ﬁlter compatible
      User interface
      Colored touch display

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Energy label
      A-class

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    • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).
    • *Based on 8 ﬁlter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coﬀee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

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