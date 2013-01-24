Home
Car Charger

DLP2521L/00
    Car charger 1C 1A ports

    Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.

    Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.

    Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.

    Car charger 1C 1A ports

    Charge your latest iPhone from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to Lightning cable is included.

      Car charger 1C 1A ports

      36W output with Power Delivery

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      USB-C port with Power Delivery support

      USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cables
        1 meter USB-C to Lightning cable

      • Power

        Output
        Max. 36W
        USB-A: 4.5V/5A,5V/4.5A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A USB-C: 5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A
        Power input
        DC 12 - 24V

      • Packaging dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.1  kg
        Nett weight
        0.074  kg
        Tare weight
        0.026  kg
        Gross weight
        0.220  lb
        Nett weight
        0.163  lb
        Tare weight
        0.057  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 10368 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        13.6  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        6.75  kg
        Nett weight
        2.664  kg
        Tare weight
        4.086  kg
        Gross weight
        14.881  lb
        Nett weight
        5.873  lb
        Tare weight
        9.008  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10368 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        8.1  inch
        Gross weight
        1  kg
        Nett weight
        0.444  kg
        Tare weight
        0.556  kg
        Gross weight
        2.205  lb
        Nett weight
        0.979  lb
        Tare weight
        1.226  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10368 3

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

