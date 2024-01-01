Search terms

    Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device. See all benefits

      Slim and powerful power bank

      with a portable back-up power pack

      • 27000 mAh
      • 2 USB chaging ports
      • White

      LED power-indicator light

      The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

      The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB charged devices

      • Power

        Output
        5V/2.1A
        USB1 & 2 : 5V/2.1 A Max 2.1A
        Power input
        USB 5V/2A
        MicroUSB : 5V/2A
        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Battery Capacity
        10000mAh 37Wh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        EAN
        48 95229 14269 5

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14269 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14269 2

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14.2  cm
        Width
        7.2  cm
        Depth
        4.09  cm

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Micro-USB

