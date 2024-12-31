2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1011Q/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device. The qi wireless charge your qi enable devices without cable.
10,000 mAh
Qi wireless charging
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
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