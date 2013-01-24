Home
USB-A to Lightning

DLC5206V/00
  • Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable
    Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

    Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility while charging iPhone and iPad

    Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

    Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility while charging iPhone and iPad

    Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

    Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility while charging iPhone and iPad

    Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

    Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility while charging iPhone and iPad

      Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

      2 meter / 6ft long flexibility

      A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

      Extra long cable for easy access and convenience

      Sometimes a longer cable is just what you need for better access and added convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        iPhone, iPad, iPod
        Made For: iPhone, iPad, iPod

      • Cable specs

        Length
        6 ft
        Length
        2  m
        Max charging rate
        15  W
        Data transfer rate
        480 Mbps
        USB version
        2.0

      • Packaging dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.049  kg
        Nett weight
        0.032  kg
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Gross weight
        0.108  lb
        Nett weight
        0.071  lb
        Tare weight
        0.037  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 10383 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        13.6  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        4.914  kg
        Nett weight
        1.152  kg
        Tare weight
        3.762  kg
        Gross weight
        10.833  lb
        Nett weight
        2.540  lb
        Tare weight
        8.294  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10383 9

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        8.1  inch
        Gross weight
        0.694  kg
        Nett weight
        0.192  kg
        Tare weight
        0.502  kg
        Gross weight
        1.530  lb
        Nett weight
        0.423  lb
        Tare weight
        1.107  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10383 6

