DLC3531AW/40
Overall rating / 5
      Premium USB-C to USB-C cable

      • Sync and Charge
      • 1 m
      • White

      Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

      Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

      USB type C connector for high speed charging

      USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

      Flexible and durable cable design

      Plastic wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • Mobile phones
        • PCs & laptops

      • Cable specs

        Length
        3 ft
        Length
        1  m
        Data transfer rate
        480 Mbps
        USB version
        2.0

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black
        Materials
        PVC wrapped

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14344 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14344 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14344 3

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        100  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

