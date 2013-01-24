Search terms
Brighter days
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten on your time at home, that brighter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter days
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten on your time at home, that brighter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits
Brighter days
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten on your time at home, that brighter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter days
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten on your time at home, that brighter smile has never been more convenient. See all benefits
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your whiter smile can be noticeably whiter fast, with maximum results in just seven to 14 days.
Philips Zoom DayWhite lets you whiten your teeth when it's most convenient for you. Just wear your trays for 15 to 30 mintues twice daily, depending on the formula your dentist recommends. And don't worry if you miss a day. You can start and stop your whitening program to accomodate your busy schedule.
Philips Zoom DayWhite is a take-home whitener with the power of three: Creating a lustrous smile, smoothing and shining teeth, and managing sensitivity. That means it's making your smile healthier as it whitens by improving your enamel, which will be smoother and more lustrous by the time you finish treatment.
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your dental professional makes a custom whitening tray to perfectly fit the contours of your teeth. That means you get the same bright results across your entire smile!
Philips Zoom DayWhite is part of the popular Philips Zoom whitening family, the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand that’s been trusted by over 14 million people already****. It also comes from the same creators of popular brands you know and love, including Philips Sonicare and BreathRx, and was designed to help improve the health of your smile.
Philips Zoom DayWhite is recommended and overseen by your dental professional, so you know it’s the best, healthiest option for your teeth.
Philips Zoom DayWhite is backed by studies that have shown it is safe and effective for your teeth and gums. And because your dental professional recommends it, you can be sure that your results will be consistent and safe on any fillings or restorations you might have.
Performance
Ingredients
Items included