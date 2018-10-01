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  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

    BRP586/00

    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body, feet and your face.

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    Suggested retail price: $399.99

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

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    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    7-in-1 body and face care from head to toe

    • For legs, body, face and feet
    • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
    • 7 body and face care routines
    • +7 accessories+facial cleanser
    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

    6x better cleansing***. Ready in 1 minute.

    6x better cleansing***. Ready in 1 minute.

    This special edition pack includes a mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact and easy to use and the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine, wherever you are. 17,000 silky soft bristles gently sweep the impurities away, leaving your skin feeling deeply cleansed and looking radiant. The device is tough on impurities but gentle enough on your skin to use twice a day. Compatible with all Philips VisaPure brushes, which are designed to suit your individual skin type and needs.

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

    Award-winning design*

    Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

    Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

    Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

    Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The 48,200 hypo-allergenic, fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells and stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

    Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

    Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin smooth feet from heel to toe. You can use the ultra-precision edge for precise and thorough callus removal. The unique rotating disc can be used to treat large areas and smoothens your skin.

    Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

    Our body massager gives you a relaxing treatment so you can enjoy radiant-looking skin.

    Includes trimming head and bikini comb

    It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape delicate areas for more convenience.

    First epilator with S-shaped handle

    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Body Exfoliation Brush
      Yes
      Pouch
      Basic pouch
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Body Massager
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer head
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer comb
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Pedi electric foot file
      Yes
      VisaPure Mini facial cleanser
      Yes
      Shaving heads
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      1.5 hour charging time
      Quick charge
      Yes
      Usage time
      up to 40 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      15V / 5.4W
      Number of tweezers
      32
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70400 per minute

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Handle
      S-shape handle
      Opti-light
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Ceramic discs

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    • IF Design Award 2016
    • * Compared to testers own appliance. CLT test Germany N91
    • ***Compared to make-up removal by hands. Data on file.

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