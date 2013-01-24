Home
Philips

Satinelle Prestige

Wet & Dry epilator

BRP586/00
  Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

    BRP586/00
    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body, feet and your face.

    7-in-1 body and face care from head to toe

    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body, feet and your face. See all benefits

      • For legs, body, face and feet
      • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
      • 7 body and face care routines
      • +7 accessories+facial cleanser
      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

      Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      This special edition pack includes a mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact and easy to use and the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine, wherever you are. 17,000 silky soft bristles gently sweep the impurities away, leaving your skin feeling deeply cleansed and looking radiant. The device is tough on impurities but gentle enough on your skin to use twice a day. Compatible with all Philips VisaPure brushes, which are designed to suit your individual skin type and needs.

      Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The hypo-allergenic 48.200 fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells & stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

      Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin smooth feet from heel to toe. You can use the ultra-precision edge for precise and thorough callus removal. The unique rotating disc can be used to treat large areas and smoothens your skin.

      Our body massager gives you a relaxing treatment so you can enjoy radiant-looking skin.

      The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

      It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        S-shape handle
        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Accessories

        VisaPure Mini facial cleanser
        Yes
        Body Exfoliation Brush
        Yes
        Pedi electric foot file
        Yes
        Body Massager
        Yes
        Shaving head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Tweezing action speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing action speed 2
        70400 per minute
        Number of tweezers
        32

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        1.5 hour charging time
        Quick charge
        Yes

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

          • IF Design Award 2016
          • * Compared to testers own appliance. CLT test Germany N91
          • ***Compared to make-up removal by hands. Data on file.

