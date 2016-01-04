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  • A flawless, close shave A flawless, close shave A flawless, close shave

    SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

    BRL180

    A flawless, close shave

    Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

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    See all Lady shavers

    A flawless, close shave

    from our most advanced shaving system

    • Dual foil shaver
    • Advanced shaving system
    • 1hr recharge + quick charge
    • 6 accessories
    Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

    Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

    The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.

    Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

    Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

    As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure there are fewer hairs missed.

    Soft-touch comfort cushions for a super soft skin feel

    Soft-touch comfort cushions for a super soft skin feel

    The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head deliver a smooth pass and a gentle skin feel, especially in curvy areas.

    Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect from scratches

    Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect from scratches

    The rounded pearl tip trimmer and the safety bars under trimmer protect your skin from scratches for a comfortable shave.

    Battery indicator light

    Battery indicator light

    Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

    Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

    For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

    First epilator with S-shaped handle

    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

    5 min quick charge

    5 minute quick charge for a full shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Pouch
      Basic pouch
      Bikini trimmer head
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer comb
      Yes
      Small shaving head
      Yes
      Travel cap
      Yes
      Skin stretcher cap
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • 5 min quick charge
      • 1 hour charging time
      Usage time
      1 hour

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      15V
      Material foil
      Nickel
      Number of shaving foils
      2

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Battery indicator
      • Battery low
      • Battery charging
      • Battery full

    • Performance

      Shaving head
      • Dual foil shaver
      • Advanced shaving system
      • Flexing head and foils
      Skin care features
      • Soft-touch comfort cushions
      • Rounded pearl tip trimmers
      • Safety bars

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