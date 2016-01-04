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  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

    SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

    BRL140/00

    Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $144.99

    SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

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    See all Lady shavers

    Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

    • Single foil shaver
    • 8hr recharge
    • 4 accessories
    Floating foil for an even shave

    Floating foil for an even shave

    The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

    Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

    Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

    The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

    First epilator with S-shaped handle

    First epilator with S-shaped handle

    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

    Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

    Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

    For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

    Battery indicator light

    Battery indicator light

    Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Basic pouch
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Soft glide cap
      Yes
      Skin stretcher cap
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • 8 hours charging time
      Usage time
      1 hour

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      8V
      Material foil
      Nickel
      Number of shaving foils
      1

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Battery indicator
      • Battery low
      • Battery charging
      • Battery full

    • Performance

      Shaving head
      Single foil shaver
      Skin care features
      Rounded pearl tip trimmers

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