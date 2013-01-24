Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

SatinShave Advanced

Wet and Dry electric shaver

BRL140/00
Overall rating / 5
3 Awards
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

    BRL140/00
    Overall rating / 5
    3 Awards

    Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $139.99

    SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

    Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits

    Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $139.99

    SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

    Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

    Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all lady-shavers

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      • Single foil shaver
      • 8hr recharge
      • 4 accessories
      Floating foil for an even shave

      Floating foil for an even shave

      The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Soft glide cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Battery indicator
        • Battery low
        • Battery charging
        • Battery full

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver
        Skin care features
        Rounded pearl tip trimmers

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        1 hour
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 8 hours charging time

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        8V
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.