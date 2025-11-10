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  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas. Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas. Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

    Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

    BRL138/00

    Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

    Discover gentle, quick, and comfortable shaving. Shaves hair down to 0.2 mm. Because life’s too busy for complicated shaving routines - enjoy effortless shaving that fits your schedule and gives you skin comfort. Dermatologically tested.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $149.99

    Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

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    See all Lady shavers

    Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

    Shave gently. Care truly. Self-care isn't selfish.

    • Wet & Dry use
    • For legs, body & bikini
    • +4 accessories
    • Up to 80 min runtime
    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

    3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

    Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

    Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

    Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that’s more than ordinary.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

    Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.*** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.

    Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 80 min runtime.

    Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 80 mins on one charge. No interruptions.

    Shave, trim & shape bikini area with bikini trimming head.

    Personalize your bikini routine - trim and shape with confidence, thanks to the included bikini trimming head and bikini comb.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer head
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer comb
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      LiFePO4
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Battery run time
      Up to 80 mins

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      5V/7.5 W
      USB-A cable
      Yes
      Power adaptor
      No

    • Features

      1 speed setting
      Yes

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

    • Performance

      3 Blade system
      Yes
      Dermatologically tested
      Yes
      Rounded trimmer tips
      Yes

    • Design

      Anti-slip grip
      Yes

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    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 76,2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.
    • * vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.
    • ** with 2 years warranty.

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