BRL128/00
Shaving made easy
Get a gentle shave with our new Body Shaver. It protects skin from nicks & cuts and delivers fast, convenient use anytime, anywhere. Whether you need a full body shave or a quick touch-up.See all benefits
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Patented rounded trimmer tips gently cruise though all hair types to prevent nick & cuts. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness*.
Whether you're planning a full-body treatment or in a need of a touch-up, our shavers delivers fast & easy results. 3 blades system moves in both directions for a quick treatment. With integrated dual sided trimmers, it also pre-trim longer hair for faster shaving.
The Philips Body Shaver is designed to be gentle and comfortable on different body areas.
With cordless use, we’ve made it easy to use on any body areas – legs, underarms, belly, toes, whatever works for you. With Wet & Dry function, you can use it even in the shower to be ready for anything, anytime.
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