Search terms

  • Shaving made easy Shaving made easy Shaving made easy

    6000 Series Body Shaver

    BRL128/00

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Shaving made easy

    Get a gentle shave with our new Body Shaver. It protects skin from nicks & cuts and delivers fast, convenient use anytime, anywhere. Whether you need a full body shave or a quick touch-up.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $119.99

    6000 Series Body Shaver

    Similar products

    See all Lady shavers

    Shaving made easy

    Kind to your skin, even on sensitive areas​

    • For body, legs and armpits
    • With gentle rounded trimmers
    Prevents nicks & cuts

    Prevents nicks & cuts

    Patented rounded trimmer tips gently cruise though all hair types to prevent nick & cuts. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness*.

    Fast results with 3 blade system

    Fast results with 3 blade system

    Whether you're planning a full-body treatment or in a need of a touch-up, our shavers delivers fast & easy results. 3 blades system moves in both directions for a quick treatment. With integrated dual sided trimmers, it also pre-trim longer hair for faster shaving.

    Suitable for sensitive areas

    Suitable for sensitive areas

    The Philips Body Shaver is designed to be gentle and comfortable on different body areas.

    Use anywhere, anytime

    Use anywhere, anytime

    With cordless use, we’ve made it easy to use on any body areas – legs, underarms, belly, toes, whatever works for you. With Wet & Dry function, you can use it even in the shower to be ready for anything, anytime.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical data

      Color(s)
      Pink

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      LiFePO4
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • 8 hours charging time
      Usage time
      Up to 80 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Material foil
      Nickel
      Number of shaving foils
      1
      USB-A cable
      Yes
      Speed settings
      1

    • Service

      2 year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Handle
      Ergonomic

    • Performance

      Shaving head
      Single foil shaver
      Skin care features
      Rounded trimmer tips

    • Packaging

      Paper-based packaging
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • HUT Germany N=49, 2021

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.