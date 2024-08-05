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  • Smooth skin. Complete Confidence Smooth skin. Complete Confidence Smooth skin. Complete Confidence

    Beauty Set Series 9000 For the whole body

    BRE770/92

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Smooth skin. Complete Confidence

    The Philips Beauty Set Series 9000 is a complete luxury solution for smooth skin from head to toe. Six accessories include facial hair remover and versatile attachments. A treat for your skin, face, body and feet.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $599.99

    Beauty Set Series 9000 For the whole body

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

    Smooth skin. Complete Confidence

    Skin care. Facial & body hair removal. Pedicure

    • All-in-one solution
    • For skincare and hair removal
    • +6 accessories
    Stay smooth for weeks with our epilator

    Stay smooth for weeks with our epilator

    Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.

    Our fastest epilator

    Our fastest epilator

    Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.

    32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

    32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

    32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.

    Body exfoliation brush helps to prevent ingrown hairs

    Body exfoliation brush helps to prevent ingrown hairs

    Our body exfoliation brush with 48,200 hypoallergenic bristles gently removes dead skin cells, helps to prevent ingrown hair, and stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This brush will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

    Get satin-smooth feet with our pedicure foot file

    Get satin-smooth feet with our pedicure foot file

    Our 3-in-1 rotating precision disc gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes. Use the flat surface for larger areas, the top for smaller areas and the curved side for hard-to-file areas. Its that easy.

    Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

    Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

    Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb.

    Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

    Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

    Enjoy a firm and comfortable grip with the ergonomic S-shaped handle. Also cordless for maximum control and better reach all over your body.

    Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

    Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

    Spot even the finest hairs with the embedded Opti-light, close enough to your skin to catch the remaining hairs.

    With Facial Hair Remover to remove the finest facial hairs

    Specifically designed for women to gently remove the finest hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks. As with other hair removal methods, the hair does not grow back thicker, denser or darker.

    Facial Hair Remover gives results without pain***

    Philips Facial Hair Remover gives results without pain*** and includes hypoallergenic head for a skin-friendly experience***.

    Easy facial hair removal with built-in mirror and LED light

    The built-in mirror makes it easy to use and helps you miss no hair. The full circle LED light ensures maximum visibility to spot and effectively remove even the finest hairs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Luxurious pouch
      Body Exfoliation Brush
      Yes
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Facial Hair Remover
      Yes
      Pedicure foot file
      Yes
      Shaving heads
      Yes

    • Power

      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W
      Epilator charging
      • Quick charge
      • 2 hours charging time
      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W
      Epilator battery type
      Li-ion
      Epilator usage time
      up to 40 minutes
      Facial Hair Remover battery
      1 x AA battery (included)

    • Technical specifications

      Number of tweezers
      32
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70400 per minute
      Epilator voltage
      15V / 5.4W
      Facial Hair Remover voltage
      1.5 V DC

    • Features

      Epilator speed settings
      2

    • Ease of use

      Epilator
      • Wet and dry use
      • Opti-light
      • Cordless
      • S-shaped handle

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Ceramic discs
      Extra wide epilator head
      Yes

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    Reviews

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    • vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
    • * CLT Germany N=153, 2019
    • * * HUT US, 141 respondents, 2022

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