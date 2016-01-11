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  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE640/00

    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating all your different body areas.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $299.99

    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

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    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    3 body care routines

    • For legs, body and face
    • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
    • S-shaped handle design
    • + 8 accessories
    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

    Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head

    Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

    The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

    Includes massage cap

    Includes massage cap

    Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

    Includes skin stretcher

    Includes skin stretcher

    Skin stretcher cap tightens skin during epilation.

    First epilator with S-shaped handle

    The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

    Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

    Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Includes trimming head and bikini comb

    It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape delicate areas for more convenience.

    Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

    For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer head
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer comb
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Facial area cap
      Yes
      Delicate area cap
      Yes
      Massage cap
      Yes
      Skin stretcher cap
      Yes
      Shaving heads
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • 1.5 hour charging time
      Quick charge
      Yes
      Usage time
      up to 40 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Number of catching points
      32
      Number of discs
      17
      Pulling actions/second speed 1
      960
      Voltage
      15V / 5.4W
      Pulling actions/second speed 2
      1066
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70400 per minute

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Cordless
      Yes
      Opti-light
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Ceramic discs
      Epilation system
      Patented epilation system
      Epilator head
      Extra wide

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