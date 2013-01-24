Search terms
Stylish, powerful and light
Philips DryCare 2300W is everything you could want in a hairdryer. Perfectly balanced, it provides 2300W of drying power, is comfortably light to hold and handle, includes IONIC care for shine plus a stylish purple design. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stylish, powerful and light
Philips DryCare 2300W is everything you could want in a hairdryer. Perfectly balanced, it provides 2300W of drying power, is comfortably light to hold and handle, includes IONIC care for shine plus a stylish purple design. See all benefits
Philips DryCare 2300W has the power you need. Its fast, powerful 2300W airflow ensures great styling results.
Philips DryCare has an IONIC shine enhancing button for smooth, frizz-free hair. Charged negative ions remove static, smooth cuticles and condition hair. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and beautifully glossy.
Philips DryCare has the all-important Cool Shot button. The Cool Shot provides a burst of cool air to set and finish your style.
Philips DryCare has a ThermoProtect setting. This setting dries hair at the most effective yet caring temperature. Hair dries fast without overheating.
Philips DryCare has 3 heat and 2 speed settings for maximum styling control. Easy to set and style with, you can use to get exactly the power and temperature to suit your style.
Philips DryCare weights only 450 grams making it comfortable to handle and hold. Its lightweight design makes styling easy without compromising on power.
Philips DryCare has a 2m long power cord for flexibility and reach when styling.
Philips DryCare has a ceramic element for to prevent overdrying and smooth hair. The element delivers infrared heat. This gentle warmth dries and smoothes hair from within, protecting it from overdrying while still drying the hair fast and effectively.
Philips DryCare has a volume diffuser for adding volume and enhancing curls and bounce. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. Its fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.
The narrow opening of the 14mm nozzle concentrates the flow of air to specific areas. Use for focused styling together with the dryer and a brush.
Philips DryCare is a sleek, stylishly designed hairdryer. Its attractive dark mauve color is distinctive and looks as good as the results the dryer achieves.
Technical specifications
Features
Service