Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DryCare

Hairdryer

BHD282/00
Find support for this product
Overall rating / 5
  • Stylish, powerful and light Stylish, powerful and light Stylish, powerful and light
    -{discount-value}

    DryCare Hairdryer

    BHD282/00
    Find support for this product

    Stylish, powerful and light

    Philips DryCare 2300W is everything you could want in a hairdryer. Perfectly balanced, it provides 2300W of drying power, is comfortably light to hold and handle, includes IONIC care for shine plus a stylish purple design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $129.99
    Find similar products

    DryCare Hairdryer

    Stylish, powerful and light

    Philips DryCare 2300W is everything you could want in a hairdryer. Perfectly balanced, it provides 2300W of drying power, is comfortably light to hold and handle, includes IONIC care for shine plus a stylish purple design. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      Stylish, powerful and light

      Your all-in-one drying solution

      • 2300W
      • DC Motor
      High performance 2300W drying

      High performance 2300W drying

      Philips DryCare 2300W has the power you need. Its fast, powerful 2300W airflow ensures great styling results.

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Philips DryCare has an IONIC shine enhancing button for smooth, frizz-free hair. Charged negative ions remove static, smooth cuticles and condition hair. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and beautifully glossy.

      Cool Shot to set your style after drying

      Cool Shot to set your style after drying

      Philips DryCare has the all-important Cool Shot button. The Cool Shot provides a burst of cool air to set and finish your style.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      Philips DryCare has a ThermoProtect setting. This setting dries hair at the most effective yet caring temperature. Hair dries fast without overheating.

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for maximum styling control

      3 heat and 2 speed settings for maximum styling control

      Philips DryCare has 3 heat and 2 speed settings for maximum styling control. Easy to set and style with, you can use to get exactly the power and temperature to suit your style.

      Lightweight, comfortable design

      Lightweight, comfortable design

      Philips DryCare weights only 450 grams making it comfortable to handle and hold. Its lightweight design makes styling easy without compromising on power.

      2m power cord

      2m power cord

      Philips DryCare has a 2m long power cord for flexibility and reach when styling.

      Ceramic drying element for no over drying

      Philips DryCare has a ceramic element for to prevent overdrying and smooth hair. The element delivers infrared heat. This gentle warmth dries and smoothes hair from within, protecting it from overdrying while still drying the hair fast and effectively.

      Volume diffuser for volume, curls and bounce

      Philips DryCare has a volume diffuser for adding volume and enhancing curls and bounce. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. Its fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

      14mm concentrator for precision styling

      The narrow opening of the 14mm nozzle concentrates the flow of air to specific areas. Use for focused styling together with the dryer and a brush.

      Sleek, stylishly designed hairdryer

      Philips DryCare is a sleek, stylishly designed hairdryer. Its attractive dark mauve color is distinctive and looks as good as the results the dryer achieves.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        2300  W
        Power
        2300  W
        Cord length
        2.0  m
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Color/finishing
        Dark Mauve

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Dual voltage
        No
        Travel pouch
        No
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Diffuser
        Yes
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Number of attachments
        2
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Coolshot
        Yes
        Ceramic
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.