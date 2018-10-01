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  • Built for performance, designed for style Built for performance, designed for style Built for performance, designed for style

    DryCare Pro Hairdryer

    BHD176/00

    Built for performance, designed for style

    Philips DryCare Pro AC dryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and professional results. Lightweight, the hairdryer is also easier to handle and results in a comfortable drying experince.

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    Suggested retail price: $149.99

    DryCare Pro Hairdryer

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    Built for performance, designed for style

    • 2200W
    • AC Motor
    • 95 km/h
    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    Light weight

    Light weight

    Philips DryCare Pro hairdryer has a lighter and compact design making it more comfortable to use. The handle has a ergonomic design, making it easy to grip and hold.

    Cold shot, a burst of cold air to set your style

    Cold shot, a burst of cold air to set your style

    A must-have professional function, the Cold Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to set the style.

    Fast drying, powerful AC motor

    Fast drying, powerful AC motor

    Philips DryCare Pro 2200W has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and effective results.

    Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

    Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

    The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

    2200W of fast, high performance drying power

    2200W of fast, high performance drying power

    The DryCare Pro hairdryer has a fast, high performance airflow for 2200W of professional drying and styling results.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Six flexible speed and heat settings for full control

    Six flexible speed and heat settings for full control

    Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.

    7mm styling concentrator for perfect styling results

    7mm styling concentrator for perfect styling results

    The 7mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the flow of hair for precision styling on specific areas. The ideal attachement for brushing while drying and styling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2200  W
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Wattage
      2200  W
      Motor
      AC Motor

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      No
      Foldable handle
      No
      Diffuser
      Yes
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      No
      Ion conditioning
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      2
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Yes
      Travel Pouch included
      No

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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