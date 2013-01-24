Search terms
Built for performance, designed for style
Philips DryCare Pro AC dryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and professional results. Lightweight, the hairdryer is also easier to handle and results in a comfortable drying experince. See all benefits
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
Philips DryCare Pro hairdryer has a lighter and compact design making it more comfortable to use. The handle has a ergonomic design, making it easy to grip and hold.
A must-have professional function, the Cold Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to set the style.
Philips DryCare Pro 2200W has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and effective results.
The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.
The DryCare Pro hairdryer has a fast, high performance airflow for 2200W of professional drying and styling results.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.
The 7mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the flow of hair for precision styling on specific areas. The ideal attachement for brushing while drying and styling.
