Subtitle Shift for widescreen without any missing subtitles

Subtitle Shift is an enhancement feature that lets users manually adjust a movie's subtitle positioning on the television or computer screen. Using the remote control, users can shift the subtitles up and down on the screen. On widescreen displays, such as 21:9 cinema and projectors, the subtitles sometimes get cut off. In order to see them clearly, the user has to change the display aspect ratio, which defeats the purpose of the widescreen. With the Subtitle Shift feature, the user can retain the correct display aspect ratio and have the subtitles ideally positioned on the screen.