GoZero

Filter cartridge

AWP295/79
    GoZero Filter cartridge

    AWP295/79
    GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

    GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.999%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity.

      Safe drinking water anywhere you go

      Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

      Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Filter quantity
        3-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Filtration capacity
        100L

      • Input water conditions

        Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
        • Visually clear water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius
        • Never use to filter seawater

          • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
          • **Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.

