Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

GoZero

Filter cartridge

AWP285/79
Overall rating / 5
  • Taste the freshness in every sip! Taste the freshness in every sip! Taste the freshness in every sip!
    -{discount-value}

    GoZero Filter cartridge

    AWP285/79
    Overall rating / 5

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

    Suggested retail price: $42.99

    GoZero Filter cartridge

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

    Suggested retail price: $42.99

    GoZero Filter cartridge

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

    Similar products

    See all Replacement filters

      Taste the freshness in every sip!

      Bottled water taste without the waste

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

      Made of highly porous activated carbon fibre, Daily filter improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide, without compromising the water flow.* Simply fill the bottle, sip and enjoy!

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Filter quantity
        3-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Filtration capacity
        150L

      • Input water conditions

        Daily filter AWP285
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius
        • Municipally treated tap water

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.