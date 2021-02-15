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  • Taste the freshness in every sip! Taste the freshness in every sip! Taste the freshness in every sip!
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    GoZero Daily hydration Straw filtration bottle (660ml)

    AWP2731GRR/79

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $59.99

    GoZero Daily hydration Straw filtration bottle (660ml)

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    See all Hydration bottles

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    Bottled water taste without the waste

    • 660mL/22oz
    • Instant filtration
    • BPA-free Tritan
    • Graphite grey
    Dust-proof

    Dust-proof

    The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

    Leak-proof

    Leak-proof

    The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

    Dishwasher-safe

    Dishwasher-safe

    All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.

    Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

    Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

    Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

    BPA-free Tritan bottle

    BPA-free Tritan bottle

    Made of BPA-free Tritan plastic, the bottle is more durable, lightweight, heat- and shatter-resistant.

    Fits with most cup holders

    Fits with most cup holders

    The bottle can fit well with most standard sizes of cup holders.

    Filters as you sip

    Filters as you sip

    Just insert the filter into the straw, then reattach the straw back to the lid before screwing the lid back onto the bottle. Take a sip and enjoy!

    Ice cube friendly

    Ice cube friendly

    The wide-rim design allows standard ice cubes to pass through.

    Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

    Made of highly porous activated carbon fibre, Daily filter improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide, without compromising the water flow.* Simply fill the bottle, sip and enjoy!

    Technical Specifications

    • Input water conditions

      Daily filter AWP285
      • Municipal tap water
      • 5-38 degrees Celsius

    • General specifications

      Bottle capacity
      660mL/22oz
      Replacement filter cartridge
      Daily filter AWP285
      Product dimension
      75*75*237  mm
      Filtration capacity
      150L
      Filter lifetime
      1 month
      Color
      Grey
      Filter quantity
      1-pack
      Bottle material
      Tritan
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    • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

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