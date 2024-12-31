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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Powered PitcherMicro X-Clean Instant filter (3-pack)

AWP225/79

For Philips Powered Pitcher AWP2980

Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.

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2X more filtered water, 4X faster*

For Philips Powered Pitcher AWP2980

  • Powered Pitcher (3.0L) with instant water filter

  • Next-generation instant water filter

  • 100L capacity per filter

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

Powered by the innovative activated carbon fiber, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4X faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.

Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900