Filter cartridge

AWP225/79
  Next-generation instant water filter
    Filter cartridge

    AWP225/79
    Next-generation instant water filter

    Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.

      Next-generation instant water filter

      2X more filtered water, 4X faster*

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

      Powered by the innovative activated carbon fiber, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4X faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Filter quantity
        3-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Water flow rate
        1L/min*
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        46*46*115  mm

      • Filtration performance

        Microplastics reduction
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Filter cartridge
        Made responsibly in China

      • Input water conditions

        Input water temperature
        2-38  °C
        Input water pressure
        (atmospheric) 0-1  bar
        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • * Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900

