2 year warranty
Discontinued
AWP225/79
For Philips Powered Pitcher AWP2980
Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.
Powered Pitcher (3.0L) with instant water filter
Next-generation instant water filter
100L capacity per filter
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Powered by the innovative activated carbon fiber, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4X faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.
Reviews
Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900