AUT8950/79
Our most compact RO water purification system
Enjoy purified water enriched with minerals. 6-stage deep filtration effectively reduces chlorine, odor, particulates and total dissolved solids as small as 0.0001 micron, for cleaner, better-tasting water.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.
Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.
Traditional RO systems offer 50 GPD (gallons per day) — equivalent to 0.13 litres per minute and therefore need storage tanks to offer an acceptable water flow. Philips Instant Pure RO Taps offer 400 to 1000 GPD, enabling flow rates of up to 2.6 litres per minute — 20x faster than conventional systems. No need for large storage tanks!
Filtration performance
General specifications
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