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  • Our most compact RO water purification system Our most compact RO water purification system Our most compact RO water purification system

    Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | with Remineralizer

    AUT8950/79

    Overall rating / 5
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    Our most compact RO water purification system

    Enjoy purified water enriched with minerals. 6-stage deep filtration effectively reduces chlorine, odor, particulates and total dissolved solids as small as 0.0001 micron, for cleaner, better-tasting water.

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    Suggested retail price: $799.00

    Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | with Remineralizer

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    Our most compact RO water purification system

    Enhanced Reverse Osmosis membrane removes 110+ substances*

    • Reverse osmosis filtration
    • Reduces PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals
    • 400 gallon per day (GPD) filtration capacity
    • 70% water recovery rate
    • Watermark certified AS3497 WM-060214
    Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

    Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

    In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.

    High filtration efficiency

    High filtration efficiency

    Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.

    Tankless, Compact, Efficient

    Tankless, Compact, Efficient

    Traditional RO systems offer 50 GPD (gallons per day) — equivalent to 0.13 litres per minute and therefore need storage tanks to offer an acceptable water flow. Philips Instant Pure RO Taps offer 400 to 1000 GPD, enabling flow rates of up to 2.6 litres per minute — 20x faster than conventional systems. No need for large storage tanks!

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      PFOS reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
      Filtration mode
      Purified water mode and filtered water mode
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      Mineralization
      Yes
      PFAS reduction
      Yes

    • General specifications

      Voltage
      220-240
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