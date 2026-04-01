High filtration efficiency

Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.