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  • For a sparkling life! For a sparkling life! For a sparkling life!

    GoZero Carbonating Bottle Twin Pack

    ADD916/79

    For a sparkling life!

    Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. 3 simple steps: fill, twist, and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes. Twin pack design for your convenience.

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    GoZero Carbonating Bottle Twin Pack

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    For a sparkling life!

    • BPA-free PET bottle

    3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

    3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

    BPA-free material

    BPA-free material.

    Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904, ADD4905

    Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904, and ADD4905 soda maker.

    Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

    Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

    Reduces single-use plastic waste

    One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Bottle quantity
      Twin pack

    • Bottle specifications

      Bottle connection
      Twist
      Bottle material
      • BPA-free PET
      • Stainless steel
      Bottle capacity
      1L

    • Main features

      Quantity
      2
      Product dimension
      82.7*82.7*290.2mm

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