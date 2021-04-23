ADD916/79
For a sparkling life!
Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. 3 simple steps: fill, twist, and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes. Twin pack design for your convenience.See all benefits
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3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!
BPA-free material.
Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904, and ADD4905 soda maker.
Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.
One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*
General specifications
Bottle specifications
Main features
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