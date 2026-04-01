Purified ice-cubes

This water station produces bullet-shaped, crystal-clear ice cubes using freshly purified water. Every 8 minutes, a new batch of 8 ice cubes is formed. The insulated box holds up to 80 cubes. Creation of the first batch will take about 25 minutes. In a 25°C room, with the ice box closed, the machine is designed to automatically restart the ice making cycle approximately 1 hour after the ice melted sufficiently. It will take about 10 hours for all ice to melt in the ice box (assuming 25°C room temperature).