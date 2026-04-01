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  • Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in

    Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Shaved Ice to Boiling

    ADD6992DG/79

    Overall rating / 5
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    Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in

    Shaved ice for summer. True boiling for tea. Seven temperatures, one countertop station — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.

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    Suggested retail price: $1,999.00

    Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Shaved Ice to Boiling

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    Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in

    Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

    • Purified shaved ice & ice cubes
    • Compressor-chilled water
    • True-boiling hot water
    • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
    • Reduces PFAS, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more

    Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

    Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

    Enjoy shaved / crushed ice

    Drop your freshly made ice cubes into the (200 grams) snow flakes cabin, and this water station will support the creation of snow cones, slushies, deserts or other ice-cold snow dressings. Equipped with 420-grade rust-resistant stainless-steel double blades, the ice-shaver delivers cutting performance that stays sharp and reliable for years to come. Leveraging a powerful high-speed (130 rpm) shock-absorbing motor, there's no need to wait: it can prepare three servings of crushed ice in less than one minute.

    Purified ice-cubes

    This water station produces bullet-shaped, crystal-clear ice cubes using freshly purified water. Every 8 minutes, a new batch of 8 ice cubes is formed. The insulated box holds up to 80 cubes. Creation of the first batch will take about 25 minutes. In a 25°C room, with the ice box closed, the machine is designed to automatically restart the ice making cycle approximately 1 hour after the ice melted sufficiently. It will take about 10 hours for all ice to melt in the ice box (assuming 25°C room temperature).

    Perfectly chilled (5°C) on demand

    Powerful compressor chills the purified water in the chilled water chamber from 25°C to a crisp 5°C in just 25 minutes. The chilled water dispensing flow rate is approximately 1.0L per minute. The chilled water chamber capacity is approx. 1.0L. Enjoy crisp, chilled purified water on demand !

    Hot water within seconds

    Instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. 100°C is achieved inside the heating element. Multiple temperatures are available with 5° increments and via presets (5°, ambient, 45°, 55°, 75°, 85°, 100°C). The systems also offers multiple dispensing volumes: via presets and via + / – increments (30ml below 150ml, and 50ml above 150ml).

    UV-C LED keeps chilled water fresh

    UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.99%**. When you deactivate the cooling system, the UV sanitization will also stop. Leaving standing water in the chilled water chamber without UV sanitization can create a breeding ground for bacteria, especially as temperatures rise. To ensure the quality and safety of your drinking water, it is essential to drain the system according to the provided instructions.

    Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

    Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

    Plug and play; no installation required

    No plumber. No modification to your home. Connect the power, fill the 6L tank, and the station is ready in minutes. Perfect for renters, apartments, or anyone who wants pure water without the commitment of under-bench installation.

    Saves single-use plastic bottles

    Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Heavy metal removal
      Yes
      Bacteria removal
      Yes
      Virus removal
      Yes
      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Filter model
      ADD583
      Pesticide removal
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      Filtration level
      6-stage
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Filter precision
      down to 0.0001 micron  µm
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      Recommended filter lifetime
      up to 12 months
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      Drain ratio
      75% (3:1)
      Mineralization
      Yes
      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      PFAS reduction
      Yes

    • Heating performance

      Heating capacity
      20L/h
      Heating method
      Instant heating

    • Cooling Performance

      Cold water temperature
      down to 5℃  °C
      Cooling capacity
      2.4L per hour
      Cooling system
      Compressor cooling
      Refrigerant
      R600a
      Cooling tank capacity
      1.0L

    • General specifications

      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      270*443*475  mm
      Filtration capacity
      2000L
      Rated power
      2100W
      Water temperature
      Cold(5°C), Ambient, Warm(45°C/55°C), Hot(75°C / 85°C), Boiling(100°C)  °C
      Water volume
      Small(120mL/150mL), Medium(250mL/350mL), Large(500mL/800mL), Continuous
      Raw water tank
      6L
      Filter lifetime indicator
      Yes
      Input water temperature
      5-38℃  °C
      Rated power(heating)
      2100-2400  W
      Rated power(cooling)
      100  W
      Display
      LED
      Purified water jug
      Yes
      Purified water jug capacity
      1.4L

    What's in the box?

    All items in the box

    • Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™
      Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™

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    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
    • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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