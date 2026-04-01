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    Reverse Osmosis purification Award-Winning Ice Cube & Boiling Water Station

    ADD6922DG/79

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    World's first purified ice cubes. Just plug it in

    Purified ice cubes. Chilled water. True boiling. Six temperatures, one iF Design Award-winning countertop station — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.

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    Suggested retail price: $1,799.00

    Reverse Osmosis purification Award-Winning Ice Cube & Boiling Water Station

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    World's first purified ice cubes. Just plug it in

    Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

    • Purified Ice Cubes
    • Compressor-chilled water
    • True-boiling hot water
    • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™ technology
    • Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more
    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

    Purified ice-cubes

    Purified ice-cubes

    World’s first! This water station produces bullet-shaped, crystal-clear ice cubes using freshly purified water. Every 8 minutes, a new batch of 8 ice cubes is formed, up to 7kg per day. Thanks to its high-efficiency compressor cooling system, the first batch is ready in just 25 minutes. The insulated bin holds up to 80 cubes. Ice quality is un-matched: bubble-free, pure, and made through a multi-stage purification and mineralization process.

    Perfectly chilled water

    Perfectly chilled water

    The integrated compressor cools the chilled chamber from 25°C to 5°C in approximately 25 minutes — faster than most competing systems. Chilled water is dispensed at a flow rate of approximately 1.0 L per minute, with a chamber capacity of approx. 1.0 L. Dispensed water temperature is typically 8–10°C at the tap under normal flow conditions.

    Hot water within seconds

    Hot water within seconds

    True boiling (100°C is achieved inside the heating element) instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: chilled, ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 100°C.

    UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

    UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

    UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour to help maintain cleanliness in the chamber during cooling operation. When you deactivate the cooling system, UV-C operation will also stop. If water remains in the chilled water chamber for extended periods, please follow the drainage instructions provided to maintain optimal performance and water freshness.

    Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

    Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

    Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

    Reject water management

    Reject water management

    Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.

    Commonly-used volume settings at the touch of a button

    You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.

    Plug and play; no installation required

    The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

    Large tap water tank avoids frequent water refill

    6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.

    Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

    The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

    Anti-burn for protection and safety

    When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.

    Self-cleaning mode to clean water pipes regularly

    After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.

    Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year

    Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metal removal
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      Drain ratio
      75% (3:1)
      Filration precision
      Down to 0.0001 micron
      Mineralization
      Yes
      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      Stage of filtration
      6-stage
      PFAS reduction
      Yes

    • Cooling Performance

      Cooling capacity
      2.4L per hour
      Cooling system
      Compressor cooling
      Refrigerant
      R600a
      Cooling temperature
      Down to 5℃
      Cooling tank capacity
      1.0L

    • Filter specifications

      Filter lifetime
      AQP RO filter: up to 12 months
      AQP RO filter
      ADD583

    • General specifications

      Applicable inlet water
      Municipal tap water
      Voltage and frequency
      220V~ / 50Hz
      Filtration capacity
      2000L
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      270*430*455  mm
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Rated power
      2100W
      Display
      LED
      Purified water jug
      Yes
      Purified water jug capacity
      1.4L
      Tap water tank
      6L capacity
      Heating system
      Instant heating
      Country of origin
      Made in China
      Inlet water pressure
      0.1-0.4MPa
      UV disinfection
      Yes

    What's in the box?

    All items in the box

    • Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™
      Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™

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    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
    • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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