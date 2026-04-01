All items in the box
- Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™
ADD6922DG/79
World's first purified ice cubes. Just plug it in
Purified ice cubes. Chilled water. True boiling. Six temperatures, one iF Design Award-winning countertop station — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.See all benefits
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Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
World’s first! This water station produces bullet-shaped, crystal-clear ice cubes using freshly purified water. Every 8 minutes, a new batch of 8 ice cubes is formed, up to 7kg per day. Thanks to its high-efficiency compressor cooling system, the first batch is ready in just 25 minutes. The insulated bin holds up to 80 cubes. Ice quality is un-matched: bubble-free, pure, and made through a multi-stage purification and mineralization process.
The integrated compressor cools the chilled chamber from 25°C to 5°C in approximately 25 minutes — faster than most competing systems. Chilled water is dispensed at a flow rate of approximately 1.0 L per minute, with a chamber capacity of approx. 1.0 L. Dispensed water temperature is typically 8–10°C at the tap under normal flow conditions.
True boiling (100°C is achieved inside the heating element) instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: chilled, ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 100°C.
UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour to help maintain cleanliness in the chamber during cooling operation. When you deactivate the cooling system, UV-C operation will also stop. If water remains in the chilled water chamber for extended periods, please follow the drainage instructions provided to maintain optimal performance and water freshness.
Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.
Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.
Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.
You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.
After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.
Filtration performance
Cooling Performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
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