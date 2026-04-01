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    Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Mineral Water Station | Precision Boiling

    ADD6920BK/79

    Overall rating / 5
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    Every degree matters. Ambient to boiling

    The original. Set any temperature from ambient to true boiling in 1° increments - perfect for every tea, coffee or recipe. Aquaporin Inside™ RO removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. Two jugs included. No plumber needed. Just plug in.

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    Suggested retail price: $1,099.00

    Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Mineral Water Station | Precision Boiling

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    Every degree matters. Ambient to boiling

    Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

    • True-boiling hot water
    • Real-time TDS monitoring
    • Alkaline remineraliser
    • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
    • Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more
    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

    Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

    Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

    Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

    Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

    100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

    100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

    Ambient, 45°C, 100°C presets. Variable temperature control by 1°C increments from 45°C to 100°C. True Boiling is achieved inside the heating element.

    Reject water management & TDS monitoring

    Reject water management & TDS monitoring

    Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the amount of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the water. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed. The TDS levels - both before and after the filtration - are clearly presented on a numerical display, providing extra quality re-assurance.

    2x purified water jugs

    2x purified water jugs

    This water station comes with two 1.8L water jugs for purified water. You always have plenty of purified water for cooking and making drinks. Store one jug in the fridge for purified cold water.

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Soluble lead reduction
      Yes
      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Lead reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      Recommended filter lifetime
      12 months***
      PFOS reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      Drain ratio
      75% (3:1)
      Filration precision
      Down to 0.0001 micron
      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      PFAS reduction
      Yes

    • Heating performance

      Heating method
      Instant heating

    • Filter specifications

      Filtration capacity
      2000L
      All-in-One AQP RO filter
      All-in-One AQP RO filter

    • General specifications

      net weight
      8  kg
      Heating Type
      Instant heating
      Product color
      Matt black
      Input water temperature
      5-38 degree Celsius
      Applicable inlet water
      Municipal tap water
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      230*374*427  mm
      gross weight
      11  kg
      Filtration capacity
      2000L
      Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
      565*355*530  mm
      Purified water jug
      Yes

    • Main parameters

      Rated Power
      2100  W
      Applicable water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Color
      Black
      Inlet water pressure
      0-0.06
      Voltage and frequency
      220V/50Hz
      Rated water flow
      0.2  l/min

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

    • Service

      Warranty period
      2 years

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    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

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