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  • Removes chlorine, plastics, chemicals and more Removes chlorine, plastics, chemicals and more Removes chlorine, plastics, chemicals and more
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    Micro X-Clean filtration Water Station, Hot & Ambient

    ADD5910M/79

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Removes chlorine, plastics, chemicals and more

    High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot within seconds. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous.

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    Suggested retail price: $329.00

    Micro X-Clean filtration Water Station, Hot & Ambient

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    See all Water dispensers

    Removes chlorine, plastics, chemicals and more

    Enjoy pure tasting water

    • Hot water in seconds
    • 6 temperature pre-sets
    • 5 volume pre-sets
    • Micro X-Clean filtration
    • Compact design, fits anywhere

    Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

    The innovative instant heating technology helps to provide hot water within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

    6 temperature settings for your different needs

    We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle. You can do a million things with it.

    5 water volume selected at a touch of the screen

    150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cups, or even jugs and pots.

    Get the best out of your water

    Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

    Compact size, with large 2.2L water tank

    Compact design fits anywhere at home and office. Less re-fill and easy to keep hydrated with the large 2.2-liter water tank. Detachable water tank design ensures easy filling and cleaning.

    Plug and play; no installation required

    The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

    Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

    The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

    More than 2,400 single-use plastic bottles saved per year**

    Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. Now you never need them again. The water station is always there, providing pure tasting water on demand.

    No more re-boiled or keep warm; less energy consumption

    The water is heated right at the moment you need, and at exact the volume you choose. No more re-boiled or keeping warm. It saves 70% of heating energy compared to thermopot***

    Technical Specifications

    • Filter specifications

      Replacement filter cartridge
      Micro X-Clean filter family
      Filtration capacity
      100L

    • Input water conditions

      Input water quality
      Municipal tap water
      Input water temperature
      5-38  °C

    • General specifications

      Product dimension
      150*262*300  mm
      Water tank capacity
      2.2L

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    • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
    • **Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
    • ***Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.

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