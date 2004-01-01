Search terms

Professional LED TV

46HFL5008D/12
  Connect and control
    Professional LED TV

    46HFL5008D/12

    Connect and control

    With this energy efficient Hotel LED TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

      Connect and control

      with Philips OXIGEN and system compatibility

      • 46" MediaSuite
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

      AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

      App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

      Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

      Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

      With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Philips OXIGEN for latest connectivity and best total cost

      Philips OXIGEN is a complete solution that provides you all you need in Hospitality TV. The innovative features are designed to give both guests and professionals the latest in connectivity while ensuring the lowest cost of ownership. OXIGEN connectivity offers access to cloud-based online apps and ensures that mobile devices can communicate with the TV while remote management tools as well as additional revenue opportunities optimize earnings thoughout the product lifecycle.

      Secure SimplyShare to stream movies and music to your TV

      Secure Simplyshare gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading in entertainment.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        117  cm
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        • Pixel Plus HD
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        500,000:1
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        • DVB-T2
        • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        IP Playback
        IGMP Multicast

      • Smart TV Applications

        Control
        IXP control
        Net TV
        • For HotelTV, configurable
        • Online apps
        SimplyShare
        DMP, Secured Pairing
        Other
        HbbTV

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • AAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Oxigen

        Smart TV apps
        cloud-based apps for HotelTV
        SmartInstall
        • off-line channel editing
        • off-line settings editing
        • remote installation
        • SmartInfo creation
        • software upgrade
        Appcontrol
        Multiple SmartTV App profiles
        SmartInfo
        • browser based
        • interactive templates
        Secure Simply Share
        • DMP
        • Secured pairing

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug & Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
        • Auto Program Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Cloning of TV settings via RF
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Keyboard lock-out
        • Program Name
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analog/digital
        • On Screen Display
        • Graphical User Interface
        • Back Controls
        • Program List
        Clock
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake up Clock
        • On-screen clock display
        Clock Enhancements
        Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
        Comfort
        • Auto power on
        • Green/Fast startup
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Message indicator
        • Sleep timer
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Welcome message
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Program Guide
        • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
        • IP EPG
        • Now + Next EPG
        Remote Control
        • battery anti-theft protection
        • low battery detection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • MyChoice
        • SmartInfo Premium
        • SmartInstall
        • ThemeTV
        • Vsecure
        Remote control type
        22AV1109B/12 (RC6)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via IP
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF
        Teletext enhancements
        • Fast text
        • Program information Line

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Safety
        • Double isolation Class II
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound

      • Connectivity

        Connectivity Enhancements
        • External Power 12V/15W
        • Fast Infrared loop through
        • IR-out
        • Power on scart
        • RJ-48 connector
        • Serial Xpress interface
        • USB2.0
        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Bathroom speaker out
        Wireless LAN
        802.11 b/g/n

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240V; 50Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.3W
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        Eu Energy Label power
        49  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        Annual energy consumption
        71  kW·h

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Table top stand
        Optional accessories
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
        • Table top Stand with Swivel

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        133  mm
        Product weight
        15  kg
        Set Width
        1062  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1062  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        400 x 400 mm
        Box height
        740  mm
        Box width
        1260  mm
        Set Height
        633  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        22  kg
        Set Depth
        40  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        703  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        330  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        17  kg

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Warranty leaflet

          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.

