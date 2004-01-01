Search terms

    Dare to be different!

    Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV with powerful picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of premium hotel features, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

    Professional LED TV

    Professional LED TV

      Dare to be different!

      with Ambilight in an ultra-thin design

      • 42" Signature
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
      Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

      Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

      Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the color and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the color of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall color.

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

      Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are light weight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Secure SimplyShare to stream movies and music to your TV

      Secure Simplyshare gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading in entertainment.

      Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

      With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      VSecure for content protection over IP and RF

      To show HD premium content to the guest there is a need for strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight light system
        LED wide color

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        • 16:9
        • Widescreen
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Active Control + Light sensor
        • Digital Noise Reduction
        • Luminance Transient Improver
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • HD Natural Motion
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        500,000 : 1
        Viewing angle
        176º (H) / 176º (V)
        Color processing
        4 trillion colors (14bit RGB)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        • DVB-C MPEG4*
        • DVB-T MPEG4*
        • DVB-T2
        • DVB-C MPEG2*
        • DVB-T MPEG2*
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Smart TV Applications

        Control
        IXP control
        Net TV
        • Online apps
        • For HotelTV, configurable
        SimplyShare
        DMP, Secured Pairing
        Other
        HbbTV

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug & Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
        • Program Name
        • Auto Program Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Keyboard lock-out
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analog/digital
        • On Screen Display
        • Program List
        • Back Controls
        • Graphical User Interface
        Clock
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake up Clock
        Clock Enhancements
        Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Auto power on
        • Green/Fast startup
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Program Guide
        • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        • IP EPG
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • ThemeTV
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • Vsecure
        • SmartInstall
        • MyChoice
        • SmartInfo Premium
        Remote control type
        22AV1109A/10 (RC6)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF
        • Firmware upgradeable via IP
        Teletext enhancements
        • Fast text
        • Program information Line

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Safety
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Double isolation Class II
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 12W, Invisible Sound
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Connectivity Enhancements
        • Serial Xpress interface
        • IR-out
        • RJ-48 connector
        • Fast Infrared loop through
        • Power on scart
        • USB2.0
        • External Power 12V/15W
        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        Number of USBs
        3
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Bathroom speaker out
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        Wireless LAN
        802.11 b/g/n

      • Power

        Mains power
        220 - 240V, 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.3W
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        Eu Energy Label power
        47  W
        Annual energy consumption
        66  kW·h

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • Wall mounting bracket
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • DC power adapter
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        130  mm
        Product weight
        12  kg
        Set Width
        957  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        957  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        400 x 400 mm
        Box height
        710  mm
        Box width
        1042  mm
        Set Height
        579  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18.2  kg
        Set Depth
        35.3  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        630  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        196  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        14.9  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.

