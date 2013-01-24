Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
Incredible functionality for your guests
With this energy-efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Healthcare TV. Allow your patients to buy premium content, inform them via info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.
With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers.
This TV comes with a stylish white remote control specifically designed for healthcare usage. The solid surface and smooth back of the remote allow it to be easily cleaned and disinfected. In addition, low battery check and anti- theft battery provision are features which can contribute to efficient hospital operations.
All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.
The multi remote control feature ensures that each remote only operates one TV. There can be up to 14 different TVs in one room without any mutual interference of the remote controls.
Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.
This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.
By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
