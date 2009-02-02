Search terms

Troubleshooting & support

Brilliance
LCD monitor

Model number

225PL1ES/00

View product specifications
225PL1ES/00 Brilliance LCD monitor
Quick links

Register your product

  • Keep track of your product warranty coverage
  • Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
  • Get easy access to product support

Register now
Back to other questions
Back to other questions

Suggested products

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.