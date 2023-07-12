Up to 30 length settings for the exact beard you want
Technology
Self-sharpening metal blades
Suitable for even the thickest hair, double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
Ready when you need it
Up to 120 minutes
A 1-hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless use — with a 5-minute quick charge option.
100% waterproof
Simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.
3-level battery indicator
Always know when it's time to charge so you never get caught with an empty battery.
Stubble doesn't stand a chance
The full metal blades remain sharp for life and cut precisely and evenly the thickest hair without pulling.
Precise beard shaping tool for perfect edges
The SteelPrecision Technology with an integrated metal comb and strong cutter does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter to the pressure. This system ensures the most even and precise trimming results.
Precision dial adjusts to 30 length settings
Flick the precision dial to one of 30 length settings between 0.4 mm and 10 mm.
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.