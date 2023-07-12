Search terms

Man shaving his beard

Beard Trimmers

Expertly trim any length for precise results

All Beard Trimmers

Beard trimmer

Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

Series 7000

Series 7000

Sharp edges, minimum effort
See all products
Up to 30 length settings for the exact beard you want

Precision styling

Up to 30 length settings for the exact beard you want

Man shaving his beard in the mirror

Technology

Self-sharpening metal blades

Suitable for even the thickest hair, double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

Ready when you need it

  • Up to 120 minutes

    A 1-hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless use — with a 5-minute quick charge option.

  • 100% waterproof

    Simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

  • 3-level battery indicator

    Always know when it's time to charge so you never get caught with an empty battery.

The Lift & Trim Pro system

Stubble doesn't stand a chance

The full metal blades remain sharp for life and cut precisely and evenly the thickest hair without pulling.

Precise beard shaping tool

Precise beard shaping tool for perfect edges

The SteelPrecision Technology with an integrated metal comb and strong cutter does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter to the pressure. This system ensures the most even and precise trimming results.

Precision dial

Precision dial adjusts to 30 length settings

Flick the precision dial to one of 30 length settings between 0.4 mm and 10 mm.

Sustainability banner

Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

Learn more

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

MagnifyingGlass

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Clippin

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

More for grooming

All-in-One Electric Trimmers

All-in-One Electric Trimmers

Versatile styling from head to toe
Face Shavers

Face Shavers

Ultimate closeness and skin comfort
OneBlade

OneBlade

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Subscribe to our newsletter



Early access to exclusive offers

Be the first to hear about new products and sales

*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.